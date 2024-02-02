SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $3.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.48. SSAB AB has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $3.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products.

