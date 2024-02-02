Stifel Nicolaus Boosts DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, DRI Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.00.

DHT.UN traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$14.20. The company had a trading volume of 17,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,279. DRI Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of C$7.07 and a twelve month high of C$14.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.74.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

