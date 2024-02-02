Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 2nd (AAPL, ACET, AFL, ALGM, ALGN, AMZN, AP.UN, AXS, BALL, BC)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 2nd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $189.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $223.00 to $232.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $215.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $83.00 to $88.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $40.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $32.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $197.00 to $225.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $215.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $198.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $185.00 to $200.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $170.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $225.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $205.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $220.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $210.00 to $220.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $185.00 to $220.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $195.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $197.00 to $211.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $180.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $185.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $210.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $200.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $175.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $220.00 to $230.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $200.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $195.00 to $220.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $185.00 to $204.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $175.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $185.00 to $200.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $205.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $200.00 to $220.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $175.00 to $225.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Wolfe Research from $195.00 to $205.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$19.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $59.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $61.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $66.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $85.00 to $94.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$49.00.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $40.00 to $44.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $47.00 to $46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $212.00 to $239.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $205.00 to $214.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $32.00 to $33.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $145.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $145.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $695.00 to $760.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $26.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $24.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $62.00 to $63.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $65.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $62.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $950.00 to $1,150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $625.00 to $775.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $825.00 to $895.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $850.00 to $930.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$21.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.50 to C$22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $175.00 to $177.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $146.00 to $153.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $56.00 to $68.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$8.00.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$37.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $127.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$23.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $246.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) had its target price raised by Stephens from $131.00 to $141.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$201.00 to C$200.00.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $85.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $13.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price raised by Evercore Inc. from $11.00 to $12.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) was given a C$193.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $80.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $85.00 to $88.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $83.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $209.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $52.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $35.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$90.00 to C$93.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $20.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $162.00 to $170.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$12.00.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) was given a C$1.50 target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $75.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $87.00 to $77.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $105.00 to $100.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $60.00 to $67.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $565.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $440.00 to $525.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $370.00 to $540.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $400.00 to $550.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $420.00 to $520.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $400.00 to $550.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $550.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $450.00 to $525.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $397.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $438.00 to $536.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $405.00 to $527.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $365.00 to $500.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $450.00 to $540.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $415.00 to $500.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $425.00 to $530.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $420.00 to $535.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $385.00 to $525.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $380.00 to $520.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $425.00 to $510.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $425.00 to $550.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $470.00 to $575.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $385.00 to $525.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $415.00 to $525.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $450.00 to $550.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $410.00 to $500.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $414.00 to $500.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $435.00 to $535.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $430.00 to $530.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $600.00 to $700.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $130.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $145.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $21.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $21.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $100.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $22.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $44.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $53.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $500.00 to $575.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$57.00.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$39.00 to C$40.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $6.50 to $5.75. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$76.00 to C$86.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$84.00 to C$88.00. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$78.00 to C$80.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$74.50 to C$75.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$73.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$72.50 to C$74.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$79.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$5.25 to C$6.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$7.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $115.00 to $135.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $572.00 to $620.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $106.00 to $127.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$12.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $105.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $75.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $55.00 to $65.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $28.00 to $26.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $26.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $190.00 to $223.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.50.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $95.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $188.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $75.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its target price cut by Stephens from $92.00 to $87.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $230.00 to $262.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $200.00 to $235.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $245.00 to $250.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $231.00 to $246.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $192.00 to $203.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $29.00 to $31.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price target raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $34.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $91.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$12.75 to C$13.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.