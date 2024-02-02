Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 2nd (AAPL, ACET, AFL, ALGM, ALGN, AMZN, AP.UN, AXS, BALL, BC)

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2024

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 2nd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $189.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $223.00 to $232.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $215.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $83.00 to $88.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $40.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $32.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $197.00 to $225.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $215.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $198.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $185.00 to $200.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $170.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $225.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $205.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $220.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $210.00 to $220.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $185.00 to $220.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $195.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $197.00 to $211.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $180.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $185.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $210.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $200.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $175.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $220.00 to $230.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $200.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $195.00 to $220.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $185.00 to $204.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $175.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $185.00 to $200.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $205.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $200.00 to $220.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $175.00 to $225.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Wolfe Research from $195.00 to $205.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$19.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $59.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $61.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $66.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $85.00 to $94.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$49.00.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $40.00 to $44.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $47.00 to $46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $212.00 to $239.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $205.00 to $214.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $32.00 to $33.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $145.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $145.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $695.00 to $760.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $26.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $24.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $62.00 to $63.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $65.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $62.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $950.00 to $1,150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $625.00 to $775.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $825.00 to $895.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $850.00 to $930.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$21.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.50 to C$22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $175.00 to $177.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $146.00 to $153.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $56.00 to $68.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$8.00.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$37.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $127.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$23.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $246.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) had its target price raised by Stephens from $131.00 to $141.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$201.00 to C$200.00.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $85.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $13.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price raised by Evercore Inc. from $11.00 to $12.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) was given a C$193.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $80.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $85.00 to $88.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $83.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $209.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $52.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $35.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$90.00 to C$93.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $20.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $162.00 to $170.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$12.00.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) was given a C$1.50 target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $75.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $87.00 to $77.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $105.00 to $100.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $60.00 to $67.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $565.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $440.00 to $525.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $370.00 to $540.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $400.00 to $550.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $420.00 to $520.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $400.00 to $550.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $550.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $450.00 to $525.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $397.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $438.00 to $536.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $405.00 to $527.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $365.00 to $500.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $450.00 to $540.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $415.00 to $500.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $425.00 to $530.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $420.00 to $535.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $385.00 to $525.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $380.00 to $520.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $425.00 to $510.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $425.00 to $550.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $470.00 to $575.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $385.00 to $525.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $415.00 to $525.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $450.00 to $550.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $410.00 to $500.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $414.00 to $500.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $435.00 to $535.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $430.00 to $530.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $600.00 to $700.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $130.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $145.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $21.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $21.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $100.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $22.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $44.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $53.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $500.00 to $575.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$57.00.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$39.00 to C$40.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $6.50 to $5.75. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$76.00 to C$86.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$84.00 to C$88.00. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$78.00 to C$80.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$74.50 to C$75.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$73.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$72.50 to C$74.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$79.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$5.25 to C$6.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$7.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $115.00 to $135.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $572.00 to $620.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $106.00 to $127.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$12.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $105.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $75.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $55.00 to $65.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $28.00 to $26.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $26.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $190.00 to $223.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.50.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $95.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $188.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $75.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its target price cut by Stephens from $92.00 to $87.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $230.00 to $262.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $200.00 to $235.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $245.00 to $250.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $231.00 to $246.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $192.00 to $203.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $29.00 to $31.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price target raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $34.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $91.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$12.75 to C$13.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.