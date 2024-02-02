Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for February 2nd (ARE, ATKR, BKE, CPT, DLB, DLHC, EPD, EZPW, FLEX, FLWS)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, February 2nd:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

