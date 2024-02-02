StockNews.com Lowers Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) to Sell

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.76.

Marathon Digital stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. 52,879,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,817,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 5.44.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 136.97%. The business had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

