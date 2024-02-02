StockNews.com Lowers VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) to Hold

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

VOXX International Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.19. 13,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26. VOXX International has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $135.26 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%.

Insider Activity at VOXX International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International

In other VOXX International news, Director Steven R. Downing acquired 1,568,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,312,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,125,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in VOXX International by 902.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,742,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,750 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in VOXX International by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in VOXX International by 650.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VOXX International in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in VOXX International by 47.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 23,011 shares in the last quarter. 36.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

