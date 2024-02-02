StockNews.com Upgrades Buckle (NYSE:BKE) to Buy

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:BKE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.99. The company had a trading volume of 487,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,602. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.23. Buckle has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $48.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.50 million. Buckle had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 53.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

In other Buckle news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk acquired 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $26,547.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,102.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKE. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 29,787 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Buckle in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

