Stratis (STRAX) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $139.09 million and $9.95 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00002047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,322.99 or 0.05380176 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00084387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00029321 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00014337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00021256 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006740 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,341,456 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

