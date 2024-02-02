Substratum (SUB) Trading 15.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $89.70 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024144 USD and is up 38.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $16.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

