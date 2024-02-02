Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,547 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SKYY traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $92.48. 123,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,834. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $93.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.44.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

