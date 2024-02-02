Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Acquires 7,570 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,483 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $7,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 7.1% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at $945,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at $848,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 20.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 15.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $6.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.85. 1,755,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,397. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.04 and its 200-day moving average is $166.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

