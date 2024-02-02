Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Acquires 8,789 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,998,000 after acquiring an additional 105,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 570,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $525,111,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,626,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,185,000 after purchasing an additional 467,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,618,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,205,438. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. Barclays lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

