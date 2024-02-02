Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,182 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,798,000 after buying an additional 326,000 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,725,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,055,000 after acquiring an additional 24,229 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,470,000 after acquiring an additional 612,938 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.15. 2,133,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,430. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.