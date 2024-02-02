Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 755,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $19,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,383,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,712,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 86.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,768,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,962,000 after buying an additional 821,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,677,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,964,000 after buying an additional 421,051 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,079,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

BAB traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $26.90. 92,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,746. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $25.91. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.