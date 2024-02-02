Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.19. 342,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,495. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $126.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.52.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

