Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,086 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $9,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of JBHT traded up $6.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,929. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.66 and a 52 week high of $209.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $825,920.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,918.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,855 shares of company stock worth $2,317,087 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.