Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 21,722 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,722 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

SH traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $12.56. 22,130,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,606,576. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $16.26.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

