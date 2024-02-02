Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 28,069 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,069 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 742,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Snap by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 383,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 24,896 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Snap by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 9.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $219,440.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 474,005 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,204.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $219,440.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 474,005 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,204.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $30,696.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 263,589 shares of company stock worth $3,586,463. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. China Renaissance raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,685,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,216,467. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

