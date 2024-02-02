SunCoke Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the energy company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

SunCoke Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. SunCoke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 69.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

SXC stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 927,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,794. The firm has a market cap of $953.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.85. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $520.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 8.76%. SunCoke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 574.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1,615.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

