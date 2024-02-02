Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.17. Approximately 323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Suncorp Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95.

About Suncorp Group

(Get Free Report)

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.