Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) Stock Price Down 1%

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.97. 5,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 15,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55.

Sunrise New Energy Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services.

