Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.50 and last traded at $37.23. 34,693 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 35,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SRDX shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Surmodics from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Surmodics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Surmodics

Surmodics Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $441.13 million, a P/E ratio of -262.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surmodics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Surmodics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,632,000 after buying an additional 15,867 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Surmodics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 775,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 633,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after buying an additional 51,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Surmodics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.