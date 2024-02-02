TD Securities Raises Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$88.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 39.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCI.B. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$74.50 price target on Rogers Communications and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.58.

Rogers Communications stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$63.29. The stock had a trading volume of 637,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,077. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$50.15 and a 12 month high of C$67.67.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

