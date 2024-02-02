Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific updated its FY 2024 guidance to 20.950-22.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $20.95 to $22.00 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.2 %

TMO traded down $6.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $545.66. 224,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,270. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $593.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $525.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.95. The stock has a market cap of $210.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

