Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Shares Down 3.3%

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 28,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 68,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

TYGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tigo Energy from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Tigo Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Tigo Energy from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Tigo Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tigo Energy, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Tigo Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,246,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Tigo Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Tigo Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,616,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tigo Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tigo Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000.

Tigo Energy, Inc develops module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and module optimizer technology for the solar industry. It offers solar optimizers. The company also provides software solutions, which include module-level monitoring software that manages utility, commercial, and residential PV arrays; and a mobile application for solar array management.

