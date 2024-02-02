Toncoin Price Reaches $2.05 on Major Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion and approximately $23.81 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00004740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00016694 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00017974 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,182.55 or 1.00006494 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010782 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.91 or 0.00180433 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003412 BTC.

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,102,253,747 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,102,213,571.760514 with 3,457,927,413.108832 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.08880006 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $25,921,589.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

