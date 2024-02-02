Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply updated its FY24 guidance to $9.85-10.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.850-10.500 EPS.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $4.29 on Friday, hitting $230.61. 906,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.25 and a 200 day moving average of $212.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Tractor Supply by 82.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

