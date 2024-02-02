Truist Financial Lowers Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $166.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $168.00 to $166.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.95.

TXN traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $159.41. 2,882,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,630,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.25 and its 200 day moving average is $162.46. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,952,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,448,000 after buying an additional 573,241 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

