Tyman (LON:TYMN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $285.74

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 285.74 ($3.63) and traded as high as GBX 308.50 ($3.92). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 306.50 ($3.90), with a volume of 102,074 shares traded.

Tyman Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of £597.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1,592.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 296.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 285.86.

About Tyman

Tyman plc designs, manufactures, and supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International. The Tyman North America division offers offers single and multipoint locking systems, decorative handle trim sets, and precision rollers; operators, tie bar/locks, and hinges for casement and awning applications; and locks/keepers, integrated tilt latches, rollers, balance systems, seals, and extruded profiles for hung and sliding window applications, as well as various specialty access and safety products, including smoke vents, roof access hatches, floor access doors, and ladder posts.

