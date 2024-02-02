U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGOW) Trading 7.1% Higher

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.50. 6,925 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 4,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
U.S. GoldMining Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28.
About U.S. GoldMining
U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.
