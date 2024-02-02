UMA Hits Market Capitalization of $350.25 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. UMA has a total market cap of $350.25 million and approximately $58.27 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UMA has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One UMA token can now be purchased for approximately $4.48 or 0.00010404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

UMA Profile

UMA Profile

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 117,978,088 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,217,003 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”



