UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $83.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.84. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $50.68 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 21.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $75,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $76,532.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $75,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,827 shares in the company, valued at $488,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,569 shares of company stock valued at $349,890. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,757,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,218,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

