United States Steel (NYSE:X) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46, RTT News reports. United States Steel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

United States Steel Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of X stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $45.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,183,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.04. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.40%.

In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

