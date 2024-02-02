United States Steel (NYSE:X) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46, RTT News reports. United States Steel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
United States Steel Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of X stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $45.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,183,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.04. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42.
United States Steel Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.40%.
Insider Activity at United States Steel
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.
View Our Latest Report on United States Steel
United States Steel Company Profile
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than United States Steel
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.