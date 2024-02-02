UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.73 billion and approximately $1.01 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for $4.02 or 0.00009341 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.95 or 0.00157866 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,710,699 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 927,713,506.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 4.0137258 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $961,339.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

