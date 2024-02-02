UNUS SED LEO Price Reaches $4.03 (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for $4.03 or 0.00009333 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.74 billion and $1.00 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00157756 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,701,222 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 927,713,506.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 4.0137258 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $961,339.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.