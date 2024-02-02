Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Trading Up 3.3%

Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

Urbanfund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Urbanfund (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.16 million during the quarter. Urbanfund had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 32.78%.

About Urbanfund

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying, evaluating, and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Belleville, and London, Ontario; and Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec.

