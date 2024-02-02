UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) General Counsel Sells $78,589.82 in Stock

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 4,993 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $78,589.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ URGN traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,343. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a market cap of $386.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.05.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 2,782.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 361.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

