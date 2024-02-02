Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,456 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up 4.2% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 347,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,410,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 95,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 520.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $69,206,000 after buying an additional 1,505,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 166,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 86,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Mizuho upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.84. 10,019,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,646,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.92%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

