Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sets New 1-Year High at $223.98

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $223.98 and last traded at $223.78, with a volume of 19212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $222.72.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.05 and its 200 day moving average is $205.30.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.9112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter worth $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 20,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

