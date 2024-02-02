Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,548 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 12.4% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $96,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Motco boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $5.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $455.24. 5,019,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,402,769. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $433.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $455.88.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

