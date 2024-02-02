Velas Price Tops $0.0210 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $53.54 million and $1.26 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velas has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00083293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00030617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00021313 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,553,020,678 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

