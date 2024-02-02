Verasity Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.70 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $53.39 million and approximately $7.70 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 77.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

