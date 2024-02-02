VH Glob Sustainable Energy Opp (LON:GSEO) Shares Down 0.3%

VH Glob Sustainable Energy Opp (LON:GSEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 71.40 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 71.40 ($0.91). 530,502 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 380,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.60 ($0.91).

VH Glob Sustainable Energy Opp Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 77.73. The company has a market capitalization of £296.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3,563.95 and a beta of 0.13.

VH Glob Sustainable Energy Opp Company Profile

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

