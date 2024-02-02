Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) Shares Down 0.9%

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.45 and last traded at $25.83. 5,611 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 2,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44.

About Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF

The Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (BBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of US-listed biotech companies with lead drugs in various phases of clinical trials. BBC was launched on Dec 16, 2014 and is managed by Virtus.

