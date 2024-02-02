Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $155.95 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.55 or 0.00012863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $155.95 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 5.73014385 USD and is up 6.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $6,761,550.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

