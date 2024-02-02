W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger updated its FY24 guidance to $38.00-40.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 38.000-40.500 EPS.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW traded up $49.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $972.54. The company had a trading volume of 591,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,565. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $836.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $764.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $625.97 and a 12-month high of $978.95.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $775.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GWW

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 595.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.