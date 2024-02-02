W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 38.000-40.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 38.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.2 billion-$17.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.5 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY24 guidance to $38.00-40.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $825.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $49.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $972.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $625.97 and a twelve month high of $978.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $833.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $763.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

