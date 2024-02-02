Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2-2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.30 billion. Wabash National also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.500 EPS.

Wabash National Stock Performance

WNC traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,259. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Wabash National has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $30.10.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 48.80%. The business had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.99%.

WNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WNC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Wabash National by 451.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 123.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.