WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Shares Up 1.5%

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as €2.02 ($2.20) and last traded at €2.02 ($2.20). 4,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.99 ($2.16).

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.49 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.03.

About WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

