Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) shares dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.08. Approximately 971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Whitbread Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

